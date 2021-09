Protecting Your Money: Choosing health insurance

Let's talk about health insurance, especially taking into account the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AND IT'S THAT TIME AGAIN.PROTECTING YOUR MONEY.

TODAY -LET'S TALK ABOUT HEALTHCARE...ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TOCOVID 19.

THIS AFTERNOON A -LOCAL HEALTH INSURANCE AGENCYMANAGER SAYSHE TAVERAGE COST OF A HOSPITAL STAYDUE TO COVID?

GET THIS.

IT'S50-THOUSAND-DOLLARS.

AND ONLY ABOUTHALF OF LOCALBUSISSNEES OFFER PRIVATE HEALTHINSURANCE.

HERE'S OUR ANDYLISCANOTO TELL US WHAT OTHER CHOICESYOU MIGHT JU HE.STPKG -------TEN ESSENTIAL BENEFITS OFHEALTHCARE------------------------------------------- 1.AMBULANCE 2.

EMERGENCY ROOM3.

HOSPITAL STAY 4.

MATERNITY5.

MENTAL HEALTH 6.PRESCRIPTIONDRUGS 7.

REHAB 8.

LABSERVICES 9.

PREVENTIVESERVICES 10.

PEDIATRICTHESE ARE THE TEN ESSENTIALBENEFITS OF HEALTHSUINRANCE.

COVERAGE YOU MUST BEGUARANTEED WITHANY PLAN.

YOUR CHOICES FORHEALTH INSURANCERE ATHE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT...ALSOKNOWN AS THE MARKETPLACE...OROBAMACARE...OR... INSURANCE THRUYOUR EMPLOYER.WILL HEAVIN IS A LOCAL INSURANCEMANAGER.

SOT/WillHeavin-InsurceanAgency Mgr/If the employer isoffering a plan, then theemployee cannot buyan Affordable Care Act plan andget a subsidy.TRACK ----------- IN OTHERWOS,RD YOU CAN'T DOUBLE DIP.WHAT'S THESUBSIDY HE REFERRED TO ?

THEDIFFERENCE BETWEEN THECOST OF THE OBAMACARE PLAN YOUCHOOSE...AND WHAT YOU ANDTHE GOVERNMENT WILL Y.PAREMEMBER, PRESIDENT TRUMPTRIED TOET G OBAMACARE STRUCKDOWN BY THE U-S PRE SUCOURT...BUT WAS NOT SUCCESSFUL.ONE DIFFERENCE BETENWEOBAMACARE AND EMPLOYER- PROVIDEDINSURANCE...DOCTORS.

ON THE EMPLOYER PLAN...YOU CAN OFTEN CHOOSE FROM AVAST NETWORK OF DOCTORS.SOT/Whereas a plan in theMarketplaconly uses an HMO.

Much smallernetwk orand they have to choosea primary carephysiaicTRACK --------- --HEAVIN REMINDSTHAT OPEN ENROLLMENT FORPRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE OR THEAFFORDABLE CARE ACT IS JUST 2MONTHS AWAY.

NOVEMBER FIRST THRUDECEMBER 15TH.

AND WON'TBE AVAILAB ALEGAIN TILL NEXTYEAR.

SOT/That can beoverwhelmingbecause they know that they onlyhave six weeks to look at theplans, recalcula tteheirsubsidy, and enroll with aneffective date of January t.1sTRACK ----------- IT CAN ALSO BEOVERWHELMING BECAUSE YOUHAVE 51 DIFFERENT PLANS TO LOOKAT BEFORE MAKING A CHOE.ICHERE'S P AROGRAMMING NOTE.THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OFSEPTEMBER- ANDY'S GOING TO TAKEA LOOKT ATHE MANY INSURANCE CHOICES YOUHAVE - FOR YOU ANDYOUR FAMILY.

HE'LL BE TALKG INWITH LOCAL EXPERTS WITHMORE ON - ATWH YOU NEED TO BEAWARE OF - ALL TO HELP YOUPROTECT YOUR MON