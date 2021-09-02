Dating App Leaders Create Relief Funds for Employees Affected by Texas Abortion Law

Dating App Leaders Create Relief Funds , for Employees Affected by Texas Abortion Law.

Dating App Leaders Create Relief Funds , for Employees Affected by Texas Abortion Law.

Some of America's most prominent dating apps have reacted to a restrictive abortion law that went into effect in Texas this week.

Some of America's most prominent dating apps have reacted to a restrictive abortion law that went into effect in Texas this week.

CNBC reports that Bumble, which is based in Austin, said that it was creating a relief fund to offer support for women seeking abortions in the state.

CNBC reports that Bumble, which is based in Austin, said that it was creating a relief fund to offer support for women seeking abortions in the state.

Bumble is women-founded and women-led, and from day one we’ve stood up for the most vulnerable.

We’ll keep fighting against regressive laws like #SB8, Bumble, via Twitter.

The company referred to the legislation signed in May by Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

The law bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and is one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

.

Match, based in Dallas, owns several dating companies, including Hinge, Tinder and OKCupid.

Match, based in Dallas, owns several dating companies, including Hinge, Tinder and OKCupid.

As I have said before, the company generally does not take political stands unless it is relevant to our business.

But in this instance, I personally, as a woman in Texas, could not keep silent, Match Group CEO Shar Dubey, memo to employees, via CNBC.

As I have said before, the company generally does not take political stands unless it is relevant to our business.

But in this instance, I personally, as a woman in Texas, could not keep silent, Match Group CEO Shar Dubey, memo to employees, via CNBC.

Surely everyone should see the danger of this highly punitive and unfair law that doesn’t even make an exception for victims of rape or incest.

I would hate for our state to take this big step back in women’s rights, Match Group CEO Shar Dubey, memo to employees, via CNBC.

Surely everyone should see the danger of this highly punitive and unfair law that doesn’t even make an exception for victims of rape or incest.

I would hate for our state to take this big step back in women’s rights, Match Group CEO Shar Dubey, memo to employees, via CNBC