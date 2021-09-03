Man charged with killing San Diego police officer in 2016 says he thought he was shooting at gang members

A man charged with fatally shooting a San Diego police officer testified that he thought the patrol car that was “creeping up” behind him was occupied by gang members who were going to kill him.
Family members, friends, and colleagues gathered to remember former San Diego Police Officer and Padres catcher Dan Walters.
Jury selection began Monday in the trial for a man accused of killing a San Diego Police officer.