Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, DOCU

In early trading on Friday, shares of DocuSign topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.7%.

Year to date, DocuSign registers a 41.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seagen, trading down 1.8%.

Seagen is lower by about 11.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CSX, trading down 1.4%, and Atlassian, trading up 1.9% on the day.