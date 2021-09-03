NYC Mayor Says Cities Need to Begin Preparing for Increasingly Intense Storms

NYC Mayor Says Cities Need to Begin, Preparing for Increasingly Intense Storms. Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN on Friday that the United States is going to need "entirely different responses” moving forward.

The mayor said he would be more aggressive with pre-storm evacuations and orders to clear streets, steps normally reserved for hurricanes.

This is a new world … We're going to have to be much more aggressive with these tools.

, Bill de Blasio, via CNN.

De Blasio’s statement comes after the East Coast was hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which devastated parts of the Gulf Coast on Sunday.

At least 16 people died in New York State, with many being trapped in flooded homes or overtaken by water in their vehicles.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she is looking for answers.

I want to know who knew what when and what could have been done differently.., Kathy Hochul, via 'Anderson Cooper 360'.

... because New Yorkers deserve to know what we're doing to learn from this event and make sure that it doesn't happen again, Kathy Hochul, via 'Anderson Cooper 360'.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for New York and New Jersey, the White House said late Thursday