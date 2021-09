The Electrical Life of Louis Wain on Amazon Prime Video | "Go Away" Clip

Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video biographical drama movie The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, directed by Will Sharpe.

It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, Sharon Rooney and Toby Jones.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Release Date: October 22, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video After you watch The Electrical Life of Louis Wain drop a review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!