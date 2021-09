Police ID man killed in Emporia; suspect arrested

Police have arrested a suspect on murder charges in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old man in Emporia early Saturday morning.

AN ARESR AFTER A HOMICIDE INTHECITY EARLY SATURDAY MORNING.THERE WAS ASHOOTING CALL ON MEADE STREETAROUND 3 A.M.-- AND OFFICERSFOUND 43-YEAR- OLD TYRONNEDRUMGOOLE IN THE ROAD WITHGUNSHOT WOUND.HE WASPROUNONCED DEAD ON THE SCENE.33-YEAR-OLD TRAVIS DUPREE HASBEEN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TOTHIS -- AND CHARGED WITH 1STDEGRE MURDER.NO WORD FROMPOLICE ON A MOTIVE.