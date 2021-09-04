After spending last season cheering on the Big Red at home, fans were able to return in full capacity to Memorial Stadium Saturday for the Huskers’ home opener.

Huskers to host first home game in over 21 months

The sea of red made its rewe missed it.

We're back.as fans made the long awaiStadium to watch their husonce again, The first timeto be back and you know, ia long two years and it'sto finally walk into the sand family and cheer on thSo it's exciting to be herThe sellout streak continuto win or lose.

I don't caI mean it's a point of prithat last thing we're hanglike so we are, you know,on the team no matter, youtogether through all kindsand losses were gonna be hI'm gonna be here.

I hopeOh man, That's like the onto grip all of right now.it, you gotta keep it alivmassive for area businessepacked dowowntn.

Once agaito be back husker footballback out.

We got a lot ofto get going.

Don't be reabusinesses that struggledwith a downtown bar.

If yofootball drives our busineas the huskers do well.

We