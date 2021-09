Nipah Virus affect two more people in Kerala, confirms state health minister | Oneindia News

Nipah Virus has affected two more people in Kerala, the state health minister Veena George confirmed on Sunday.

George said that the two are healthcare workers who were among the high-risk contacts of the 12-year-old boy who died from the disease on Sunday.

