New study: Misinformation gets 6x more clicks than news

In an exclusive study from NYU’s Cybersecurity for Democracy effort, lead researcher Laura Edelson shares new findings into the proliferation of misinformation on Facebook, particularly with posts on the far-right.

Edelson also shares how Facebook as a company has hampered their efforts to research data on the platform adding “we couldn’t even replicate this study ourselves, right now, if we tried.”