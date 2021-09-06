2020 Mazda 2 Interior Design in Soul Red Crystal

The 2022 Mazda2, the latest version of the company's popular B-segment hatchback, features an upgraded 1.5 litre Skyactiv-G powertrain with improvements to driveability, fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions.

75, 90 and 115 PS versions of the new powertrain are available, and e-Skyactiv G 90 and 115 PS manual transmission versions are equipped with MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle) technology.

Further enhancements to the 2022 Mazda2 model range include the launch of a new Homura Special Edition model, the addition of two new exterior body colours and the wireless connectivity of Apple Car Play across the model range.

The 2022 Mazda2 brings unprecedented levels of quality, refinement and driving enjoyment to the compact car market.