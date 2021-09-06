Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, September 12, 2021

Top 10 Iconic Solo Dance Scenes

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 14:08s 0 shares 1 views

Top 10 Iconic Solo Dance Scenes
Top 10 Iconic Solo Dance Scenes

These iconic solo dance scenes have all the right moves.

Our countdown includes "Risky Business," "Footloose," "Flashdance," and more!

These iconic solo dance scenes have all the right moves.

Related news coverage

The 10 best comedies on HBO Max

Want something to tickle your funny bone but don’t want to spend hours perusing your options? Picking a comedy to watch can be..

Mashable

Advertisement