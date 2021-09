Johnson accuses Labour of spouting 'minestrone of nonsense'

Boris Johnson accuses Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of spouting a "minestrone of nonsense" after being quizzed about clearing the NHS backlog during Prime Minister's Questions.

Johnson also said the only "crouton of fact" was that the opposition were going to vote against his new plan for funding social care.

Report by Edwardst.

