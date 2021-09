IAF gets Centre's nod for 56 transport aircraft, boost for Make in India | Oneindia News

The Cabinet Committee of security on Wednesday approved the procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

Of 56, 16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months of signing of the contract and 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India by TATA Consortium.

This and more news at 9 PM.

