Daily Dividend Report: LAMR,PLOW,INT,PLD,KFY

Douglas Dynamics, North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that its Board of Directors approved and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per share for the third quarter of 2021.

Lamar Advertising, a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record of Lamar's Class A common stock and Class B common stock on September 20, 2021.

The declared dividend will be paid on September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 18, 2021.

World Fuel Services announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 17, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Prologis, declared a regular cash dividend for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

The dividend is $0.63 per share of the company's common stock, payable on September 30, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2021.

Korn Ferry declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share on September 7, 2021, which is payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 23, 2021.