OMG ! This Is How Vicky & His Family Reacted On His Engagement Rumours With Katrina Kaif

You won't believe but this is how exactly Vicky Kaushal and his family reacted to the engagement rumours of him and Katrina Kaif.
Brother Sunny Kaushal reveals.
Have a look at the video to know more in detail.
You won't believe but this is how exactly Vicky Kaushal and his family reacted to the engagement rumours of him and Katrina Kaif.
Brother Sunny Kaushal reveals.
Have a look at the video to know more in detail.
Every now and then there are new reports about their relationship. Fans are not only convinced that they are a couple, but also..