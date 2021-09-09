Former Trump Officials Ordered to Resign From Advisory Boards or Be Dismissed

Former Trump Officials Ordered to Resign, From Advisory Boards or Be Dismissed.

Former Trump Officials Ordered to Resign, From Advisory Boards or Be Dismissed.

The Biden administration has told 11 officials appointed to military service academy advisory boards to resign or be dismissed.

CNN reports that a source familiar with the situation said that the officials had all been appointed by former President Donald Trump.

The officials who've been asked to resign include:.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who was appointed to serve on a Naval Academy advisory board.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who was appointed to serve on a Naval Academy advisory board.

Former senior counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, who was appointed to an Air Force Academy board.

Former senior counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, who was appointed to an Air Force Academy board.

And former national security adviser H.R.

McMaster from a West Point advisory board.

And former national security adviser H.R.

McMaster from a West Point advisory board.

On September 8, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the request had been made.

The President's objective is what any president's objective is, to ensure you have nominees and people serving on these boards who are qualified to serve on them and who are aligned with your values.

And so yes, that was an ask that was made, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, via CNN.

The President's objective is what any president's objective is, to ensure you have nominees and people serving on these boards who are qualified to serve on them and who are aligned with your values.

And so yes, that was an ask that was made, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, via CNN.

I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to serve on these boards, but the President's qualification requirements are not your party registration, they are whether you're qualified to serve and whether you're aligned with the values of this administration, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, via CNN.

I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to serve on these boards, but the President's qualification requirements are not your party registration, they are whether you're qualified to serve and whether you're aligned with the values of this administration, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, via CNN.

I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to serve on these boards, but the President's qualification requirements are not your party registration, they are whether you're qualified to serve and whether you're aligned with the values of this administration, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, via CNN.

Other more prominent names include ​​former White House liaison to the Justice Department Heidi Stirrup and former Pentagon official Col.

Douglas Macgregor.

Other more prominent names include ​​former White House liaison to the Justice Department Heidi Stirrup and former Pentagon official Col.

Douglas Macgregor