COVID-19 Live Updates 4 p.m.

THIS ON WORLD NEWS TONIGHT.MEANWHILE LOCAL HOSPITALS ARESTRESSED FROM COVID INFECTIONS,BUT SMALL TOWN DOCTORS ARE BEINGHIT ESPECIALLY HARD DOCTOR ATMEMORIAL HEALTH SYSTEMS INABILENE, KANSAS.RECENTLY HAD T SODEN A COVID-19PATIENT TO WISCONSIN TO GETTREATMENT.HE'’ BATTLING ISSUES WITH SPACESTAFFING AND MISINFORMATION.WE HAVE A LOT OF FOLKS OUT HERETHAT UNFORTUNATELY DON’T TRUSTMEDICINE OR DON’T TRUST THEGOVERNMENT AND THAT’S CREATEDSOME COSHA FOR US AND ANDDIVISION WITHIN OUR COMMUNITIESHEALTH EXPERTS STRESS THE NEEDFOR YOU TO GET A VACCINE PROTECTYOURSELF AND OTHERIFS YOU HAVEANY CONCERNS TALK ABOUT THEMWITH YOUR PRIMARY CARE DOCTORVACCINE DATA FOR CHILDRENYOUNGER THAN 12 COULD BERELEASED NEXT MONTH MODERNA ANDPFIZER’S CLINICAL TRIALS BEGINEARLY.THIS SUMMER RESULTS GOT PUSHEDBACK WHENHE T FDA ASKED FOR ABIGGER SAMPLE SIZE SPIES AREEXPECTS CLINICAL TRIAL DATAOR FCHILDREN BETWEEN FIVE AND 11SOMETIME IN SEPTEMBER.THE COMPANY COULD SUBMIT ITSREQUTSES FOR EMERGENCY.AUTHORIZATION SOMETIME AFTERTHAT ONE GIRL HAD A DIFFERENTKIND OF REQUEST FOR HER 12THBIRTHDAY.ASKED TO GET THE COVID-19VACCINE EMILY BENNETT HAS ASTORY OUT OF, KENTUCKY.FOR THE LTAS YEAR AND A HALFLUCY ROY FEELS LIKE HER WORLDHAS STOPPED.IT WAS LIKE, OH MY GOD.I’M STARTING MIDDLE SCHOOLND ATHEN IT WAS COVID AND I DIDN’TEVEN HAVE A NORMAL YEAR.SCHOOL WAS VIRTUAL IN TIME WITHFRIENDS WAS FEW AND FAR BETWEENTHE ONLY TIME WE COULD SEE EACHOTHER IS IF WE GO SOMEWHERE ANDWE’LL LIKE SPREAD OUT WITH AMASKN OTHAT’S ABOUT IT.AND SOME DAY DINNERS WITH HERGRANDPARENTS WAS A THING OF THEPAST THEY ALL SIT ON THEIRPORCH.WE’LL SIT IN THE GRASS ORSOMETHING AND WE’LL TALK TO HIM.IT WAS RELLY HARD FOR.TUG IN AND MY MEMO WHEN SHEHEARD THE COVID-19 VACCINE WASAVAILABLE LUCY KNEW SHE WANTEDTO ROLL UP HER SLEEVE NOT FORHERSELF BUT TO PROTECT OTHERS,SO I WAS LIKE MOM WHEN CAN I GETMINE?AND SHE SDAIEL WL HE HAS TO BE12 AND I’M LIKE, OH DARN, ITCAN’T GET MINE YET.LUCY FOUND HERSELF ASKING FOR ABIRTHDAY.PRESENT SHE NEREVMA IGINED.CAN I HATE MY VACCINE ON MYBIRTHDAY?LIKE MY BIRTHDAY TODAY MYBIRTHDAY AND SHE SAID YEAH IFYOU WANT TO SO ON AUGUST 31ST,SHE GOT HER FIRST SHOT SOMETHINGSHE SAYS SHE FEELS AS IMPORTANTESPECIALLY SEEING MORE KIDS HERAGE TESTING POSITIVE AND I CANGO SEE MY GRANDPARENTS I CAN GOESE MY WHOLE FAMILY WITHOUTBEING WORRIED THAT I HEAV THATI’M NOT PROTECTING THEM ANDMYSELF.LUCY SAYS AFTER GETTING THESH.OTSHE WAS ABLE TO HUG HERGRANDPARENTS AGAIN.THEY WERE MASKED,UT B SHE SAYSIT WAS STILL SPECIAL.IT’S GOOD TO SEE SOMEONE SOYOUNG TAKING IT.SO SERIOUSLY, SHE PAIDATTENTION.WELL, HERE ARE THE VACCINATIONRATES IN OUR AREA ONHE T KANSASSIDE JOHNSON COUNTY LEADS THEWAY WITH 62% OF ITS POPULATIONFULLY VACCINATED.IT’S 50% IN LEAVENWORTH 44% INWYANDOTTE AND 40% IN MIAMICOUNTY IN MISSOURI.PLATTE COUNTY LDSHE TEA WAY WITH46% OF ITS POPULATION FULLYVACCINATED.THAT’S FOOWLL JACKSON AT 45% ANDCLAY AT 44% CASS COUNTY IS