IAA MOBILITY 2021 – Volkswagen press conference

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand is accelerating its electrification push with the ACCELERATE strategy with the aim to make more sustainable mobility accessible to even more people.

In 2025, two years earlier than originally planned, a new model in Volkswagen’s electrified portfolio is expected to enter the small car segment with a starting price of around 20,000 euros.

Called ID.

LIFE, Volkswagen presented a concept version of the compact crossover at the International Motor Show IAA MOBILITY 2021 in Munich.

The vision of a fully electric small car for urban areas focuses on people and shared experiences.

It combines more sustainable elements and digitalization with an exceptionally flexible usage approach.

For example, the ID.

LIFE concept could be used as a cinema, gaming center or simply to relax in the open air.