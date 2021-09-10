Anti-Vax Book Tops Amazon's COVID Search Results

Democratic lawmakers have called out the e-commerce giant over allowing its algorithm to elevate so-called cures for COVID-19... ... that have been proven to be hoaxes.

High-profile Representatives Adam Schiff and Elizabeth Warren recently penned letters to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy... .

... urging the company to clarify its misinformation policies.

Amazon is directly profiting from the sensationalism of anti-vaccine misinformation, while these conspiracy theories continue to directly contribute to COVID-19 deaths, Rep.

Adam Schiff, (D-CA), via NPR News.

[Amazon is] either unwilling or unable to modify its business practices to prevent the spread of falsehoods or the sale of inappropriate products, Rep.

Elizabeth Warren, (D-MA), via NPR News.

A spokesperson for Amazon responded to the outcry.

We are constantly evaluating the books we list to ensure they comply with our content guidelines, .., Tina Pelkey, Amazon Spokesperson, via NPR News.

... and as an additional service to customers, at the top of relevant search results pages we link to the CDC advice on COVID and protection measures, Tina Pelkey, Amazon Spokesperson, via NPR News.

Lawmakers, who have largely focused on social media companies and Google.

Have only recently grown angry at Amazon's misinformation policies.

Oversight groups contend that the scrutiny of Amazon is warranted.

[Tech companies] hide behind the opacity of just saying that they are free speech platforms, .., Imran Ahmed, Center for Countering Digital Hate, via NPR News.

... when in fact we know their algorithms, their enforcement, the rules and their advertising economics show that they're not free speech platforms, Imran Ahmed, Center for Countering Digital Hate, via NPR News