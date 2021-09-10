Hero Fiennes Tiffin & Josephine Langford Preview 'After We Fell'

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Toronto's own rising star Miku Martineau tell ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about their new female-led action film "Kate", which is streaming now on Netflix.

Plus, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford dish on their on-screen relationship in the third instalment in the "After" franchise, "After We Fell".

And Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo detail their Prime Video Canada film "The Voyeurs", which follows a young couple who move to a loft apartment and find themselves increasingly interested in their neighbours' sex life.