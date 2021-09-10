Be your own barista with these copycat Starbucks recipes

Starbucks is arguably the world’s most popular coffee shop.Be your own barista with these five copycat Starbucks recipes!.Dragon fruit frappuccino (non-caffeinated) Make this tropical Starbucks refresher from the comfort of your own home.S’mores frappuccino Caffeinate around the campfire with this decadent blend.Pumpkin cream cold brew Fall is the perfect time to work on your pumpkin beverage technique.Iced caramel macchiato This Starbucks recipe is one of the easiest to make at home.Peppermint mocha frappuccino Enjoy this festive frappuccino any time of the year!