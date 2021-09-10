Phil Collins Announces He Can No Longer Play the Drums

Phil Collins Announces, He Can No Longer Play the Drums .

Phil Collins Announces, He Can No Longer Play the Drums .

On September 9, pop music icon Phil Collins announced that he will not be able to play the drums in the upcoming Genesis reunion tour.

I’d love to but I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand.

There are certain physical things which get in the way, Phil Collins, via BBC.

Collins will sing with Genesis as he reunites with fellow members Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks for the first time since 2007.

Collins will sing with Genesis as he reunites with fellow members Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks for the first time since 2007.

I’m physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.

He plays a bit like me when he wants to, Phil Collins, via 'NME'.

I’m physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.

He plays a bit like me when he wants to, Phil Collins, via 'NME'.

Huffpost reports that 70-year-old Collins has undergone multiple back surgeries and also has diabetes.

Huffpost reports that 70-year-old Collins has undergone multiple back surgeries and also has diabetes.

Collins seemed to suggest that this Genesis tour might be his last time on the road as a performer in any capacity.

Collins seemed to suggest that this Genesis tour might be his last time on the road as a performer in any capacity.

We’re all men of our age, and I think to some extent, I think it probably is putting it to bed.

I think yeah, I think just generally for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore, Phil Collins, via BBC.

After a previous back surgery, Collins told 'Billboard' in 2016 that he didn’t know if he could drum on tour again because of nerve damage to his left arm.

Now it appears he is certain of that