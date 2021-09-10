Infant, woman unharmed in shooting that killed Richmond man

Davvion "Deezy" Graham was shot and killed Thursday in Richmond at a home along the 900 block of 26th Street.
A woman and infant in the home at the time were not injured in the shooting which was reported at about 6:30 p.m.
