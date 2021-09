Cute Cavalier perfectly responds to mom’s question

Rambo the Cavalier King Charles is getting very good at understanding what mom is saying.

One word he seems to have down now is toy!

It doesn’t take long for Rambo to show mom where his toy is after she enthusiastically asks him to find it.

Samson, Rambo’s big brother the Newfoundland, lazily looks on as he continues to watch over the house.

Sweet pups!