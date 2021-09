TMC mocks Yogi Adityanath for using image of Kolkata flyover in UP development ad | Oneindia News

A full-page newspaper advertisement to boost the image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath focused on the development works done by Yogi Adityanath's government over the last five years in the state.

However, a segment of the collage below the advertisement appeared to be shots of a Kolkata’s Maa flyover.

