Warning Movie

Warning Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set in the not too distant future, this intense sci-fi thriller explores the repercussions that mankind faces when their omniscient technology becomes a substitute for human contact.

But life begins to unravel when a global storm causes electronics to go haywire, leading to terrifying, deadly consequences.

Directed by Agata Alexander starring Thomas Jane, Annabelle Wallis, Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve, Kylie Bunbury, Charlotte Le Bon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rupert Everett, Benedict Samuel, Tomasz Kot, Garance Marillier, Toni Garrn, Annabel Mullion release date October 22, 2021 (in select theaters and on VOD/Digital)