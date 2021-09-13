Blue Ivy Carter Becomes Youngest VMA Winner Ever

On Sept.

12, Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl," which appeared on the album 'The Lion King: The Gift,' won the award for best cinematography at the VMAs.

Her and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy, is credited on the song, which makes her the youngest-ever VMA winner.

"Brown Skin Girl" also previously made Blue Ivy the youngest BET Award winner... and the second-youngest Grammy winner ever.

As for the rest of the awards show, Lil Nas X took home three awards for video of the year, best direction and best visual effects.

BTS won best K-pop group of the year and song of the summer.

Olivia Rodrigo won song of the year, push performance of the year and best new artist.

Justin Bieber was named artist of the year, .

And he performed at the show for the first time in six years.

Madonna also gave a surprise performance.

