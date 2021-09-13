Parents walk into 'kid's new house' and completely destroy every room: 'It's payback time'

A mom and dad filmed themselves destroying their "kid's new house," and the hilarious footage is going viral.TikToker and mom Angie (@angelalah325) gained 12.2 million views and 23,000 comments when she posted the side-splitting video to her account.In the video, Angie and her hubby hilariously bust into "their kid's" front door — immediately kicking off their shoes in a chaotic fashion.They then wreak havoc on the house from top to bottom.

No stone is left unturned by their pandemonium.But it turns out the house they're trashing is their own.

As indicated by Angie's hashtags "#karma" and "#payback," .... the comedic duo are reenacting the mess their kids make around the house."I soooo wanna do this to my kids!!

But they won’t move outta my house," one TikTok parent joked.While it seems parents around the world share the same headache, they'd agree that while kids create epic messes in their homes, they also fill them with love and laughter