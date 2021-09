What it takes to crush a pandemic | Johanna Benesty

An effective COVID-19 vaccine is just the first step in ending the pandemic, says global health strategist Johanna Benesty.

In this illuminating talk, she explores the various barriers to "equitable access" -- making sure COVID-19 therapeutics are available to all -- and shares a creative approach to research and development that could ensure vaccines are rolled out fairly, efficiently and at a global scale.