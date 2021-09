Rajinikanth Praises Kangana's Thalaivii, Sonam Called SHAMELESS, Kareena On 12 Cr Demand|Top 10 News

Thalaiva Rajinikanth reacted on Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii, Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted on the 12 Cr Rs demand for the role of Sita, Priyanka Chopra bashed people who are calling some of her incidents mentioned in the bolok 'FAKE'.

Here are the Top 10 News In Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.