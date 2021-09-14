Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall along Gulf Coast

Hurricane Nicholas made landfall around 12:30 am CDT Tuesday, but the flash flood threat is far from over.
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.
Hurricane Nicholas made landfall around 12:30 am CDT Tuesday, but the flash flood threat is far from over.
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.
Hurricane Nicholas has made landfall along the Texas coast, bringing the threat of up to 20 inches (50cm) of rainfall to parts of..
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast and it was..