Gujarat floods: Heavy rains in Saurashtra as NDRF, IAF respond | Oneindia News

Heavy rains threw normal life completely out of gear in Saurashtra, mainly Jamnagar and Rajkot in Gujarat.

Large scale flooding and devastation triggered the india met dept to sound an Orange alert for Tuesday and Red alert for Wednesday for several places of Saurashtra.

