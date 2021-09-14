Amazon Raises Starting Pay to $18 an Hour

Amazon Raises Starting Pay , to $18 an Hour.

According to Reuters, the world's largest online retailer has increased its average starting wage to over $18 an hour... ... and will hire another 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers.

Dave Bozeman, vice president of Amazon Delivery Services said that in some locations, the company is providing $3,000 signing bonuses.

The changes reflect how many employers are still desperate to attract workers.

It's a tight labor market, and we've seen some of that as the entire industry is seeing, Dave Bozeman, vice president of Amazon Delivery Services, via Reuters.

Competitor Walmart recently touted hourly wages over $16, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Said it would raise its minimum wage to $15 in October.

Competitor Walmart recently touted hourly wages over $16, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Said it would raise its minimum wage to $15 in October.

Amazon has also introduced benefits such as paying for college tuition and offering starting wages up to $22.50 in some areas.

Amazon has also introduced benefits such as paying for college tuition and offering starting wages up to $22.50 in some areas.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy also said the company plans to hire for over 55,000 tech and corporate jobs worldwide