Tips for Safely Camping With Your Kids

Tips for Safely Camping With Your Kids .

Whether you’re seasoned campers or trying something new, there are some basics you should always keep in mind.

.

Here are 7 of the best tips to keep your kids safe while having fun camping.

1.

Arrive at your campsite well ahead of sunset so you have plenty of time to set up and get your bearings.

.

2.

Bring along some toys or games to keep their attention in case boredom strikes.

3.

Test all of your gear before you go to avoid any mishaps.

.

4.

Prepare your meals ahead of time to make the cooking process more fun and less chaotic.

5.

Set up a DIY hand-washing station.

.

6.

Pack glow sticks.

They’re fun and useful for keeping track of each other in the dark.

7.

Place cut pool noodles over exposed wires and ropes to avoid any injuries.