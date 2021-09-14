Comedian Norm Macdonald Dead at 61

Comedian Norm Macdonald, Dead at 61.

TMZ reports the comedian, actor and "SNL" alum died on Tuesday ... ... after a long, private battle with cancer.

According to his team, Macdonald chose to handle his disease outside the public eye for nine years.

.

He was most proud of his comedy.

He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him, Producing Partner Lori Jo Hoekstra, via TMZ.

Norm was a pure comic.

He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered.

Norm will be missed terribly, Producing Partner Lori Jo Hoekstra, via TMZ.

Macdonald was on "Saturday Night Live" from 1993 to 1998.

Where he hosted the "Weekend Update" segment for three years.

.

The Quebec City native developed his deadpan style in the comedy clubs of Canada ... ... before getting his first television job as a writer on "The Dennis Miller Show.".

Rest In Peace, 1959 - 2021