Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Health Worker Vaccine Mandate in NY

Federal Judge David Hurd of Utica issued the order on Sept.

14.

Prior to the suit, .

NY had mandated that health workers in the hospitals and nursing homes ... .

... receive one shot of a COVID vaccine, at minimum.

The mandate was issued on Aug.

28.

Health care workers had until Sept.

27 to comply.

Now, the state of NY has until Sept.

22 to respond to the ruling.

Which comes in response to a suit filed in federal court.

The suit was initiated by 17 health care workers, including nurses and doctors.

The health professionals claim that the mandate violates their rights ... .

... because it does not allow for exemptions due to one's religion.

Judge Hurd agreed, stating the the vaccine mandate violates the plaintiff's Constitutional rights.

According to 'The New York Times,' the vaccination rate in NY is higher than the national average.

.

At least 61 percent of the state's population is fully vaccinated, .

... and at least 69 percent have received at least one shot