Aquaman King of Atlantis

Aquaman King of Atlantis Trailer - mini series - Plot Synopsis: The series begins with Aquaman's first day on the job as king of Atlantis, and he's got a lot of catching up to do.

Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up: Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess.

Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time, and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he's the right man for the trident.

Stars: Cooper Andrews, Gillian Jacobs, Thomas Lennon