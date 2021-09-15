TX Man Arrested After Wearing Michael Myers ‘Halloween’ Mask

A man in Texas was arrested for disorderly conduct for wearing a Michael Myers ‘Halloween’ mask and walking around with a fake bloody knife.

The man, identified as Mark A.

The man, identified as Mark A. Metzger III, has a history of playing public pranks during hurricanes or tropical storms. He has previously said that he's trying to bring a dash of 'positivity' amidst the 'doom and gloom.'

