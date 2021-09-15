Pope Francis Cites 'Virulence of Uncertainty' When Asked About Vaccine Hesitancy

Pope Francis Cites, 'Virulence of Uncertainty' , When Asked About Vaccine Hesitancy.

On September 15, Pope Francis said he didn’t understand why people refuse to take COVID-19 vaccines.

The Associated Press reports the pope was asked about vaccine skeptics and those who oppose vaccine mandates.

He hypothesized that the, “virulence of uncertainty”, was due to the diversity of COVID-19 vaccines.

He also attributed hesitancy to the rapid approval time and the multitude of, “arguments that created this division,” and fear.

Significantly, Francis did not comment on those who have refused the vaccine on religious grounds.

The AP points out that some Christians have refused the vaccine due to lines of cells derived from aborted fetuses.

However, the Vatican’s doctrine office has said it is “morally acceptable” for Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Francis said that the Vatican had vaccinated its residents, staff and their families, “with the exception of a very small group” and “they’re studying how to help them.”.

For those who remain hesitant, the pope said:, “They have to clarify that and talk with serenity.”.

