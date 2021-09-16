Queenpins Movie

Queenpins Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A pair of housewives create a $40 million coupon scam.

Inspired by a true story, Queenpins is an outrageous comedy about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (Kristen Bell) and her best pal JoJo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon caper.

The duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers.

On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted "Queenpins" of pink collar crime.

Streaming exclusively on Paramount+ September 30th.

Directors: Aron Gaudet, Gita Pullapilly Writers: Aron Gaudet, Gita Pullapilly Stars: Kristen Bell, Lidia Porto, Joel McHale