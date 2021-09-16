Will Arnett Talks Working With Friend Jennifer Aniston On 'The Morning Show'

Will Arnett dishes on starring in "The Morning Show" season 2.
The actor reveals how good friend Jennifer Aniston asked him to play her character's agent in the hit series, which returns to Apple TV+ this Friday.
Will Arnett dishes on starring in "The Morning Show" season 2.
The actor reveals how good friend Jennifer Aniston asked him to play her character's agent in the hit series, which returns to Apple TV+ this Friday.
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will be back behind the news desk as “The Morning Show” returns to Apple TV+ this..
Check out the official "New Faces" featurette for the Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show Season 2, created by Jay Carson. It..