Nicki Minaj’s COVID-19 Vaccine Impotence Claim Is Not True, Says Trinidad Health Minister

Minaj previously sparked controversy when she alleged on Twitter that her cousin, who lives in Trinidad, .

Won't get vaccinated against COVID-19 because he claims his friend became impotent after receiving the vaccine.

His testicles became swollen.

His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding, Nicki Minaj, via Twitter.

On Sept.

15, Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh dismissed her allegations, calling them "false.".

One of the reasons why we could not respond yesterday in real-time to Miss Minaj is that we had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false.

Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim, Terrence Deyalsingh, Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister, via statement.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also weighed in on Minaj's tweets.

I'm not blaming her for anything -- but she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis as except a one-off anecdote, and that's not what science is all about, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via CNN.

Minaj later said that she would probably end up getting vaccinated in order to tour