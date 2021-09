How Cam Jordan Spent His First $1M in the NFL

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan had a feeling he was going pro before his senior year of college.

His days of stacking cash he made as a bouncer now look like nothing compared to his four-year, $7.73 million rookie contract.

From $25K on jewelry to $215K on his New Orleans condo, find out how Cam Jordan spent his first million dollars in the NFL.