5 Countries Have Decided To Open Up and Live With COVID-19

CNN reports that over 18 months after the coronavirus pandemic began, a number of countries have decided it's time to adopt a "living with COVID" model.

Here are five nations adopting new strategies.

On September 10, Denmark lifted all remaining coronavirus restrictions in the country.

The Danish government said that COVID-19 was no longer, "an illness which is a critical threat to society.".

Even though we are in a good place right now, we are not out of the epidemic.

And the government will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic again threatens important functions in our society, Magnus Heunicke, Danish Health Minister, via CNN.

In June, Singapore's government announced it would attempt to control outbreaks with vaccines and monitoring rather than restricting citizens' lives.

Next month, Thailand plans to reopen Bangkok and other popular destinations to foreign visitors.

According to CNN, the Southeast Asian nation is trying to revive its vital tourism industry despite rising infection numbers.

South Africa has also started to relax several COVID-19 restrictions as infection rates decrease in the country.

Those reduced measures include a shortened nationwide curfew, larger permitted gatherings and reduced restrictions on the sale on alcohol.

On September 15, Chile, where almost 87% of eligible Chileans are fully vaccinated, announced moves to reopen the country to international tourism starting October 1.

It's important to point out that this is the first step, and we will be able to keep moving forward as long as we maintain the right health conditions, José Luis Uriarte, Chilean Under-Secretary for Tourism, via CNN