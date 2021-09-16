Model slams photographer who advised she 'didn't eat' until next photoshoot

Model and TikTok user @thewizardliz said a clothing brand reached out to her over Instagram and said they liked her look.Model and TikTok user @thewizardliz said a clothing brand reached out to her over Instagram and said they liked her look."I don't know a lot about the photographer — it was someone working on an individual basis that the people from the brand hired".Right before the shoot was about to start, @thewizardliz said the photographer offered her another job in two weeks......but added that "it would be best if I didn’t eat so I would look skinnier in the pictures"."You can't tell people to not eat until the next shoot because then they will develop an eating disorder," @thewizardliz tells the photographer in the clip."You can't tell people to not eat until the next shoot because then they will develop an eating disorder," @thewizardliz tells the photographer in the clip."You are very lucky that I am secure in my body and that I love myself — but if there was another model who was standing here......and was insecure about her body, that one comment that you made would literally make her go insane."."She can die because of that one comment you made," @thewizardliz adds.

"You are making a difference"