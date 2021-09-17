Witch Hunt Movie Trailer

Witch Hunt Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: In a modern America where magic is real and witches are persecuted by US authorities, teenager Claire and her family are part of an intricate network that helps these women escape across the border to seek asylum in Mexico.

However, when their mode of transport is disrupted by federal witch hunters, trouble befalls the family as they struggle to hide two young witches within the walls of their home.

As witch hunters close in and strange magic begins haunting the family, Claire discovers that she may have more in common with these witches than she could have ever imagined.

Director Elle Callahan Writers Elle Callahan Actors Gideon Adlon, Abigail Cowen, Christian Camargo, Elizabeth Mitchell Genre Thriller, Horror, Drama Run Time 1 hour 38 minutes