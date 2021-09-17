Highest Railway Station In Europe | Jungfraujoch In Switzerland | Oneindia News

The Jungfraujoch is well-known for its spectacular view, drawing around a million visitors every year.

At an altitude of 3454 meters, Jungfraujoch is Europe's highest railway station.

Its construction was a pioneering technical achievement, carved by countless workers directly out of the rock of the Swiss Alps.

In 1912, following some 16 years of construction, the 9.3-kilometer-long railway line was opened.

Today it’s a popular destination for mountain-loving romantics, drawing in more than a million visitors a year.

Euromaxx reporter Hendrik Welling went to the Jungfraujoch to marvel at this incredible achievement of engineering and experience the Swiss life.

See how they get up there!

#Train #Travel #DWVideo