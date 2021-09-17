The Volkswagen ID. LIFE at IAA Mobility 2021

Volkswagen is once again speeding up the transformation to electric mobility with its ACCELERATE strategy, making sustainable mobility accessible to even more people by 2025, a whole two years earlier than originally planned, Volkswagen will launch an ID.

Family model for the small car segment.

It will cost approximately 20,000 euros.

The ID.

LIFE concept car, which was presented at the International Motor Show IAA MOBILITY 2021 in Munich, gives an impression of how a vehicle of this type would look.

The vision of a fully electric small car for the urban environment is centred around people and communal experiences.

The concept car combines sustainability and digitalisation with extremely flexible usage: the ID.

LIFE can become a mini cinema or a gaming centre, for instance, or simply be used for relaxing in the open air.