Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, September 17, 2021

Dow Movers: MMM, DIS

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:03s 0 shares 1 views

Dow Movers: MMM, DIS
Dow Movers: MMM, DIS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.

Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 2.3% gain.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.

Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 2.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 1.7%.

MMM is showing a gain of 2.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.7%, and Boeing, trading up 0.8% on the day.

Related news coverage

Dow Movers: MRK, DIS

Dow Movers: MRK, DIS

Market News Video

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average..

Dow Movers: MMM, JPM

Dow Movers: MMM, JPM

Market News Video
Dow Movers: CAT, DIS

Dow Movers: CAT, DIS

Market News Video
Dow Movers: INTC, MCD

Dow Movers: INTC, MCD

Market News Video

Advertisement