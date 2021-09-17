Dow Movers: MMM, DIS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.

Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 2.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 1.7%.

MMM is showing a gain of 2.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.7%, and Boeing, trading up 0.8% on the day.